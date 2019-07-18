{{featured_button_text}}
Photography

Terry’s Halbert's Digital Photography Bootcamp is Saturday in Twin Falls.

 COURTESY OF THE MAGIC VALLEY ARTS COUNCIL

TWIN FALLS — Learning photography is within your reach. Join American landscape photographer Terry Halbert for his instructional Digital Photography Bootcamp that will take you from the camera basics to seeing a new artistic vision of the world.

“Start With The Foundation” will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. You will get the basic introduction to Terry’s 12 Tips:

  • Knowing and understanding your equipment
  • Composing and taking the photograph
  • Enjoying and sharing your photography

Leave with a whole new way of taking photographs.

The cost is $30 for Magic Valley Arts Council members and $45 for non-members.

Before the next class in November, review and practice Terry’s 12 Tips, then take your questions to the “Next Step Class.”

For more information, call 208-734-2787.

Tags

