TWIN FALLS — Learning photography is within your reach. Join American landscape photographer Terry Halbert for his instructional Digital Photography Bootcamp that will take you from the camera basics to seeing a new artistic vision of the world.
“Start With The Foundation” will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. You will get the basic introduction to Terry’s 12 Tips:
- Knowing and understanding your equipment
- Composing and taking the photograph
- Enjoying and sharing your photography
Leave with a whole new way of taking photographs.
The cost is $30 for Magic Valley Arts Council members and $45 for non-members.
Before the next class in November, review and practice Terry’s 12 Tips, then take your questions to the “Next Step Class.”
For more information, call 208-734-2787.
