KETCHUM — One of the cheapest places to live in Blaine County is closing, leaving dozens of tenants scrambling to find new homes.
Owners of North Fork Trailer Park north of Ketchum are closing the park, which, they say, has outlived its lifespan.
Owner Kingsley Murphy said about 60 tenants live in the 30 units. About a third of the units house families; individual renters live in the other units.
Many tenants are in the service industry or do construction work, Murphy said.
Only three of the mobile homes or trailers are in good enough shape to be moved, said Nathan Harvill, executive director of the Blaine County Housing Authority.
The challenge will be to find other homes for the displaced tenants, Harvill said Friday. The housing authority has a waiting list of up to 200 people looking for homes, not including the tenants of the trailer park.
Upset and frustrated folks have called Harvill to complain about the closure, he said. But he explains to the callers that the owners of the park are between a rock and a hard place.
The trailer park has a history of sewer problems, he said. The owners, Murphy, his wife, Cynthia, and partners Chris and Jackie Flanigan of Ketchum, realize the park could be shut down with no notice if the problem gets worse.
The Murphys and Flanigans do business as Gracie’s Diner LLC, a shout out to Grace’s Diner in the 1965 Marilyn Monroe movie Bus Stop, filmed at the North Fork Store, still part of the trailer park on Idaho 75.
“To be honest, they are kind of in a bad situation because of the local housing shortage,” Harvill said. “We’re pretty saturated here in regards to where people can live.”
The owners seem open to moving the tenants in phases, he said.
Murphy agreed, saying the tenants “are not under the gun.”
“All the families have been very understanding,” he said. “The tenants are all very close. Most have been there since day one.”
The business partners have owned the trailer park for more than 13 years. “We haven’t raised the rent since we bought the place,” Murphy said.
Murphy is working with the tenants — accustomed to paying $375 per month for lot rent — to get them into other housing. The dilemma for most is coming up with first and last months’ rent plus deposit. Murphy has offered loans to the displaced tenants.
“They’re looking at about $3,000 for first and last months’ rent, plus another half for the deposit — that’s $3,750,” he said. “We can loan people that much.”
The park has never seen a profit, Murphy said.
“It’s an older place with a massively failing infrastructure — noncompliant in any sense of the word,” he said.
There are 22 septic systems in the park, Murphy said. Repairing the sewer system would be expensive.
Besides, he doubts the zoning department would even allow a permit for repair — not to serve 30 units on three acres, he said.
The trailer park is operating under a nonconforming use permit and was probably grandfathered in, Harvill said.
“It’s not an ideal situation for anybody, the housing authority or the county, but we need to be able to pull together and make the best of the situation.”
