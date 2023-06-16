Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum holds 40th annual event

Jeff Mecham was busy on Wednesday evening, working to get everything into place at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum before the 40th annual Live History Day, taking place on Saturday.

Having worked for weeks on the IFARM, located just north of the crossroads of Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 93 on 33 acres of the historic Albert Lickley Homestead, Mecham told the Times-News that the seemingly endless list of chores and tasks needed to prepare for Live History Day is a lot like farming.

"It's an ongoing project," Mecham said in a phone call. "Once you get something cleaned up it's time to do something else."

As president of the Jerome Historical Society, Mecham and a small handful of volunteers donate hundreds of hours every summer to maintain the grounds and preserve the buildings there.

The volunteers say the work is worth it because it's important to share the legacy of the ancestors who settled in the Magic Valley.

"It's history we need to at least try to remember, realize what it was like for our grandparents when they were alive," Mecham said. "A lot of people don't know how this stuff was actually done, as far as spinning wool, churning butter."

The Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum has one of the largest collections of agriculture equipment in the Northwest, with some 600 tractors and implements on-site, ranging in age from the late 1800s to around 1950.

The 33 developed acres also have many old buildings, including the Albert Lickley family homestead: the family home, barn, carriage house, granary and corral.

IFARM live history day The Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum is just north of Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 93, east of the Flying J in Jerome County. Gates open to the public at 9 a.m. and events go until about 4 p.m. Entrance for adults $5 (cash only). Children 12 and under free. Parking is free near the gate. For more information call 208-324-5641.

Guests can see demonstrations of old-timey activities like loom-weaving, wool-spinning, butter-churning, sheep-shearing, cowhide-tanning, and blacksmithing, all done the way it was before automation, smartphones and electricity made everyone's lives easier.

"People need to know how it was in the early days of this valley," Jerome County Historical Society member Linda Helms told the Times-News. "There wasn't anything much here before 1905.

"And people need to know what the history of their area is, if they call this area home."

Visitors can see the inside of the Albert Lickley home, making up some of the first structures in the area. Many of the original structures have received a fresh coat of paint and are looking as sharp as ever.

The Boy Scout Troop 139 and Girl Scout Troop 1139 will raise the flag at 10 a.m. at the White Canyonside Building on the lawn. An antique tractor parade starts right after the flag raising.

At 1:30p.m. there will be a memorial for Jim Rowe, who passed away in December 2022. Rowe was a long-time truck driver and member of the Antique Truck Association and Jerome County Historical Society.

"He was just a great old guy; everybody loved him," Helms said about Rowe. "And he wore bib overalls all the time. Maybe going to church, he might wear a suit, but I never saw him in anything but bib overalls. And he was a friend to everybody."

Rowe was instrumental in developing the Antique Truck show, now in its fourth year as part of the Live History Day lineup. In 2020, the truck show drew 115 trucks from eight different states, as one of the only truck shows that summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic and shutdowns in other states. Helms said she thought about 70 trucks would be on site this year.

Rowe also had a collection of model trucks, reported to occupy a substantial portion of his house. Some of his models will be on display on Saturday, and in the future, many of the models will be permanently housed on IFARM grounds, Helms told the Times-News.

At 2 p.m., the famous pie auction will be held on the lawn. The auction has taken place for 20 years and raises money for the preservation of the historic buildings. If you have $20 in your pocket, Helms said, you'd be lucky to get a winning bid on a pie auction. Pies usually go for $60 to $100 dollars.

"Some of those pies, if they get a bidding war, and it's the right kind of fruit that they want ... they've gone as much as $240," Helms said.

