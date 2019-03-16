Try 3 months for $3

BOISE — Idahoans of all ages can participate in an AARP telephone town hall meeting with Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett and House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Stennett and Erpelding will provide a legislative update and answer questions on a variety of topics from callers across the state. AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel will moderate the conversation.

AARP members will be automatically called. Others are encouraged to join by calling toll-free 1-866-767-0637.

