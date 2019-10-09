BOISE — For the state’s roughly 323,000 Medicare beneficiaries, Monday is an important day. It is the beginning of Medicare’s annual open-enrollment period, which is the only time of the year people can alter their plans. With many changes taking place in the program this year, Idahoans could find different options in price, coverage and plans.
To help people navigate Medicare enrollment, AARP Idaho and the Idaho Department of Insurance will hold a live and interactive statewide telephone town hall at 11 a.m. Friday. Participants can join the toll-free hour-long call by dialing 866-767-0637 or going to vekeo.com/aarpidaho/ or watching live on at facebook.com/aarpidaho.
Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director, will host and moderate the discussion with Dean Cameron, director of the Idaho Department of Insurance, and Shannon Hohl, supervisor of the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors program, who will provide up-to-date information about Medicare and answer callers’ questions.
Medicare beneficiaries who want to make changes to their coverage can do so during open enrollment which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Open enrollment also provides an ideal time for people to talk with their doctors about their prescription drugs and potentially lower-cost options. Idaho residents can also call 800-247-4422 to arrange a meeting with a Senior Health Insurance Benefits Adviser.
