{{featured_button_text}}
Perrine Bridge

The Perrine Bridge.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE IDAHO TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT

TWIN FALLS — A group of teens needed help Sunday after climbing near the Perrine Bridge.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Search and Rescue, Twin Falls Fire Department and other agencies responded to the Snake River Canyon shortly after 4 p.m, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said.

Four hikers, aged 15 to 17, had climbed down from the top of the canyon, Stewart said. They couldn't get back up, due to the steep terrain.

One female and one male eventually climbed out of the canyon on their own; rescuers hiked down from the top of the canyon to secure the remaining two teens on lines and hike them back up to the canyon's rim.

The operation was completed at 6:16 p.m.

Stewart reminded hikers to stay on the trails which run along the Snake River Canyon unless they have the equipment and training to safely do otherwise.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments