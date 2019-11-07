TWIN FALLS — Two teenagers have been reported missing and Twin Falls police are actively seeking their whereabouts.
Madi Bloxham, 16, left home Tuesday evening, according to her mother. Madi is supposedly traveling with her boyfriend, Robert Pinon.
The girl was wearing a red, blue and yellow hoodie, dark colored sweats and checkered shoes.
She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 100 pounds, with green hair and dark blond roots. She is also wearing glasses with blue frames.
Anyone with information about the juveniles should contact Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357.
