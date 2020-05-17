Teenagers rescued near Shoshone Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS – Two teenagers were rescued Sunday evening after they hiked down to the Snake River near Shoshone Falls and couldn’t get back up.

The 18-year-olds from Mountain Home had been walking on a trail between Shoshone Falls and Pillar Falls when they decided to venture to the water’s edge, Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Lori Stewart said in a statement. They called law enforcement at about 5 p.m. when they realized they couldn’t hike back up.

Personnel from Twin Falls County Search & Rescue, Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department deputies, and the Twin Falls Fire Department responded, and had to portage their rigid inflatable boat over Pillar Falls to get to the women.

They transported the uninjured women to the boat docks at Centennial Park at about 7:30 p.m.

