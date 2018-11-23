Try 3 months for $3
TWIN FALLS — Selina Gonzalez, 17, was named the 2019 Magic Valley Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley. The award is the highest honor a club member can receive. It recognizes the recipient’s outstanding contributions to family, school, community and the Boys & Girls Club while overcoming significant personal challenges.

“Selina has overcome circumstances in her life that would stop most kids in their tracks,” Lindsey Westburg, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley, said in a statement. “Instead, she has persevered by becoming senior class president, a member of National Honor Society, a member of Future Hispanic Leaders of America, and a Buhl Indian cheerleader. Her drive, ambition and motivation amaze me. We are grateful to be a part of Selina’s journey.”

With the title, Gonzalez will receive a $2,500 scholarship from the Uhlig Foundation. She will also represent the Magic Valley at the State Youth of the Year Competition in Boise. There she will vie for an additional scholarship and the opportunity to compete as one of 9 regional finalists at the national competition.

“I strongly believe my hardships helped put me here, and the Boys and Girls Club helped get me through it,” Gonzalez said. “For as long as I can remember, I knew I wanted to be someone that other children could look up to. I wanted to be someone that I needed when I was younger. I feel that my purpose in obtaining the Magic Valley Youth of the Year title is to use the voice I was given to impact the lives of other children in need.”

For more information, call 208-736-7011 or email lwestburg@bgcmv.com.

