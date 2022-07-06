Teenager injured Tuesday in a fall near Vineyard Lake

JEROME — A teenage boy on Tuesday fell from cliffs at Vineyard Lake and was airlifted from the Snake River Canyon rim.

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office received a call at 4 p.m. stating that one in a group of friends had been injured at the lake, Sheriff George Oppedyk told the Times-News on Wednesday.

Vineyard Lake is on remote Bureau of Land Management ground near the east end of Devils Corral in Jerome County.

The boy, 17, was flown to an undisclosed hospital for a possible broken ankle, Oppedyk said.

Two years ago, a high school student from Twin Falls died diving from the cliffs into Vineyard Lake.