Idaho State Police
Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

KIMBERLY — A teenaged driver was flown to a hospital after failing to properly yield at a stop sign Tuesday evening and was hit by another vehicle northwest of town. 

Idaho State Police said the teen was northbound on 3400 East in a Nissan Sentra at about 5:40 p.m. and stopped at a stop sign at U.S. 30 but failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle.

The other vehicle, a 2018 Ford F-350 truck driving east on U.S. 30, hit the side of the Nissan, ISP said in a statement.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment. ISP did not say a condition of the Nissan's minor passenger.

The conditions of the driver of the Ford, Travis J. Lind, 20, of Declo and his passengers Harvey J. Lind, 56, of Declo and Nikkolas R. Clark, 22, of Heyburn is unknown.

The intersection was blocked for about 2 1/2 hours, ISP said.

