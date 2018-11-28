KIMBERLY — A teenaged driver was flown to a hospital after failing to properly yield at a stop sign Tuesday evening and was hit by another vehicle northwest of town.
Idaho State Police said the teen was northbound on 3400 East in a Nissan Sentra at about 5:40 p.m. and stopped at a stop sign at U.S. 30 but failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle.
The other vehicle, a 2018 Ford F-350 truck driving east on U.S. 30, hit the side of the Nissan, ISP said in a statement.
The driver of the Nissan Sentra was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment. ISP did not say a condition of the Nissan's minor passenger.
The conditions of the driver of the Ford, Travis J. Lind, 20, of Declo and his passengers Harvey J. Lind, 56, of Declo and Nikkolas R. Clark, 22, of Heyburn is unknown.
The intersection was blocked for about 2 1/2 hours, ISP said.
I hope that texting was not the root cause of the accident. It seems that the police are either reluctant or have their hands strapped when it comes to determining whether an individual was texting at the time of an accident or infraction! Needs to change! Period! People I have known have died from texting while driving! Something has to be done. If the teen was texting, throw the book at her! Take away her license for life. Send her to jail. She broke the law, but even worse, she injured people with her carelessness. If texting was not the issue, then her penalty for inattentive driving should be substantial for many years to come!
Time for the local police, sheriff and state police departments to start enforcing traffic laws instead of sitting on the sidelines. Drivers need to be aware that the laws are there for our safety. Law enforcement needs to realize the same thing and do their jobs! Drive down Blue Lakes Blvd. and you will very seldom see any enforcement. Drivers are making their own rules.
Too Bad, Twin Falls! Growth will only make it worse until ALL regulations are regularly enforced.
That intersection is an accident waiting to happen. ITD needs to wake up and lower speed or look to put up traffic light, someone is going to be killed at this location. Traffic is crossing four lanes to reach other side with high speeds approaching!
