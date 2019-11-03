{{featured_button_text}}
Cop Lights

Police lights

TWIN FALLS — A teenage skateboarder suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon after a hit-and-run incident. The vehicle suspected to have been driven during the crash was later found by a police officer.

Sgt. Justin Hendrickson of the Twin Falls Police Department said the 14-year-old boy was skateboarding at about 4:47 p.m. near Fifth Avenue East and Idaho Street East in Twin Falls when he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital although injuries appeared minor, Hendrickson said.

A police officer later found the suspect vehicle nearby, he said.

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
2
2
1

Load comments