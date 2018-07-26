TWIN FALLS — An 18-year-old man found Tuesday night in Dierkes Lake remains in critical condition.
Fernando Estrada was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday. He was in critical condition, as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a hospital spokesman said.
First responders were called to Dierkes Lake shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when Estrada went missing.
People at the lake with Estrada said they couldn’t find him after he went underwater, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said.
The 911 caller said Estrada wasn’t able to swim. He was found in the water and flown to the hospital after receiving CPR.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.