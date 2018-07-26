Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Summer fun at Dierkes Lake
A woman swims around Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at Dierkes Lake east of Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — An 18-year-old man found Tuesday night in Dierkes Lake remains in critical condition.

Fernando Estrada was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday. He was in critical condition, as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a hospital spokesman said.

First responders were called to Dierkes Lake shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when Estrada went missing.

People at the lake with Estrada said they couldn’t find him after he went underwater, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said.

The 911 caller said Estrada wasn’t able to swim. He was found in the water and flown to the hospital after receiving CPR.

