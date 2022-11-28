Teen pleads not guilty in pursuit that turned deadly

TWIN FALLS — The case of a teenager accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in August before her passenger was killed in a shootout with police appears headed to trial.

Sydney Gibson, 18, pleaded not guilty Monday to felony charges of eluding police, and a four-day trial has been set for April 4.

There are still legal matters needing to be resolved before it happens.

Gibson’s lawyer, public defender Eileen McDevitt, told 5th District Judge Ben Cluff on Monday that she is waiting for further “discovery” — materials and other evidence from law enforcement officers that might be used for trial. Meanwhile, Justin Seamons of the Twin Falls County prosecutor’s office maintained she has all the evidence she needs.

“She has full discovery,” Seamons told Cluff, adding that it was his belief that McDevitt is trying to improperly link the shooting to the police pursuit.

McDevitt said she would file a motion to compel the prosecutor’s office to provide information she deems necessary to defend her client.

Caleb Tussey, 24, of Twin Falls died early Aug. 26 after shots were fired in a field north of Buhl, police said.

Tussey was a passenger in a silver Hyundai Sonata driven by Gibson. The chase led police from Filer — where police say Tussey pulled a gun on an individual — to Twin Falls, then to Buhl on U.S. Highway 30.

The chase involved speeds in excess of 120 mph, police said, and ended in the field when the Hyundai got stuck in a ditch, court records say.

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency through the Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force, and little information has been released to the public about the shooting.

Gem County Prosecutor Erik Thomson will review the case once the investigation is complete, to determine whether law enforcement officers acted appropriately.

Thomson told The Times-News last week that he has not seen any of the investigation.