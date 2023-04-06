TWIN FALLS — A local teenager suffered serious injuries Tuesday when a man assaulted him as he returned to his workplace, police say.

It was the 16-year-old’s first day on the job. And it was all captured on camera.

Zion Lisonbee, standing 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, ended up with a broken cheekbone and a broken nose, an eye swollen shut, and a bloody face, arms and clothing.

“There was a lot of blood,” his mother, Brandy Hanson, said. “We were in the hospital for about seven hours.”

It was an apparent case of road rage, Hanson said.

Fortino Louis Sedano Jr., 28, is charged with aggravated battery and burglary, both felonies.

Lisonbee took a break from his work at Full Steam Espresso in Twin Falls and returned at about 5:15 p.m. in his father’s pickup. Sedano pulled in behind Lisonbee, got out of the blue car he was driving and shouted at Lisonbee about being cut off, court records say.

The boy turned away and started to walk to the espresso shop, but when he got to the door, Sedano attacked him.

The store’s surveillance video shows Lisonbee attempt to defend himself as Sedona jerked the door open and, using “extreme force,” hit the teenager twice in the face with his fist, the police report says.

Sedano reportedly sped away in his car.

Lisonbee will need reconstructive surgery, Hanson said, and he has two more appointments with doctors to make sure they have uncovered all the damage to his face.

Police reports said it was possible that Lisonbee suffered a fractured orbital bone.

Sedano, who records say was staying at a center that provides substance abuse and mental health services, has posted a $50,000 bond and faces an April 14 preliminary hearing.

Hanson said the suspect being out on bail frightens her. She wonders whether Sedona is a danger to her son or another person.

“I am afraid that him being on the streets is not a good idea,” she said.

Hanson said she thinks today’s society is getting increasingly uncivil.

“People are losing their damn minds,” she said. “Nobody is thinking about their actions before they do it. He knew he was a child.”