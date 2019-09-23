KETCHUM — A 15-year-old girl died after the SUV she was in rolled when a bee or wasp entered the vehicle, police said.
Three teens were in a 2001 GMC Yukon Saturday on Idaho Highway 75 near Lake Creek Drive north of Ketchum, when the vehicle left the roadway, veered back and rolled, according to a statement from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.
When deputies arrived on the scene at 4:16 p.m., they found the Yukon on its passenger side in the northbound lane. The 15-year-old girl riding in the back seat was unresponsive.
Life-saving efforts were attempted by medical personnel, and she was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center. She died at the hospital.
The Yukon's driver, a 16-year-old girl from Ketchum, and the front seat passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Hailey, told deputies a bee or wasp entered the vehicle, and may have been partly to blame for the rollover, the press release stated.
The crash remains under investigation.
