Teachers, principals get ready for school

As students prepare to head to school, wearing new pants and clutching their backpacks, there is another group — a sometimes underappreciated and often overlooked sort — prepping for the new school year.

Magic Valley teachers and principals look to the next academic year with renewed motivation.

One loves teaching third-graders because children at that age still love their teachers.

Another sees his students and realizes the potential in each one of them. He doesn’t want a single one to fail.

And a principal, realizing she doesn’t have enough regular contact with students, still finds a way to make her love of children known.

These three educators talked to the Times-News this week to describe how they get ready — both mentally and physically — for the chore ahead.

Rock Creek Elementary

Christy Swafford is going into her 29th year of teaching third grade, with the exception of one year of kindergarten.

“At that age, the children are a little independent,” Swafford said, “but they still love their teachers.”

She will warmly greet her students Wednesday at Rock Creek Elementary in Twin Falls. By then, she will have met most of her students and their parents at an open house.

“We get a new year of students and a new year of parents,” Swafford said.

At the open house, desks are all lined up, topped with schedules, lunch menus, a brand new pencil and decal, and information sheets for parents to fill out.

“I am going to concentrate on reading this year,” Swafford said. “I want them to grow in their reading ability.”

Already, teachers encourage children to read 20 minutes on their own every night.

“Some children find their love of reading and find that love at home,” she said.

Thinking of better teaching methods begins long before she meets students in class.

“It starts in the summer; I am constantly looking for new ideas,” she said. “I go on blogs and get ideas from that,” in addition to talking to her “team” — fellow teachers — about new ideas they have.

She was impressed with a writing program the school started last year and intends to keep it going.

“It was a good way to extend their writing beyond simple sentences,” she said. “It breaks it down into simple steps for them.”

What is she looking for from students as the school year begins?

“The best case scenario is they are very excited to be here and we connect,” Swafford said. “If they are ready and eager to learn, it will be a great year.”

Twin Falls High School

This math teacher has a lofty goal this year. Dusty Skidmore doesn’t want a single student to fail his course and he’s prepared for the blood, sweat and tears that it will take in the attempt.

Added to the difficulty is the nature of the course.

“Some students will hate math before and after (taking the class),” Skidmore said.

Skidmore sees potential in his students and says the algebra he teaches today will be used in his students’ everyday lives to solve problems.

In his 11th year of teaching, Skidmore is now starting his ninth year at Twin Falls High School. He teaches freshmen, sophomores and juniors. He also coaches wrestling.

He is straightforward about his teaching experience.

“It can be a mental grind, so by the time May hits, mentally, you can be really tired,” Skidmore said. The summer break is welcome — he spent a chunk of summer break unwinding by camping, hiking, and spending time with family. When August hits, something inside him tells him “it’s time to get going.”

And when school starts, he expects students to get going as well. There’s not a lot of downtime.

“I jump into math as soon as I can,” he said.

Skidmore wants students to know that he cares about them. He tries to quickly memorize their names — usually by the second day.

He delights in seeing the “lightbulb moments” when a struggling student understands a concept.

“I love it,” he said of his experience in the school district. “Teachers collaborate very well together.”

Gooding Elementary School

Getting ready for the new school year is very much about planning, Gooding Elementary School Principal Brandee Sabala said.

“I am kind of a list person,” Sabala said. “I’ve been organizing and prioritizing because there is a lot that happens at the beginning of August.”

She’s recently been going through those priority lists with building secretaries and other administrators to get things in place.

In a few days, she will have more face time with teachers.

She started her career as an elementary school teacher, then became an elementary vice principal and later a middle school vice principal.

This will be Sabala’s seventh year as principal.

School starts Aug. 22 or 23 in the Gooding School District, depending on grade level.

Sabala generally gets the second half of June and the entire month of July for her summer break, during which she enjoys the outdoors with family.

She said she will strive this year to make connections with teachers and make teaching fun for them, and show her love for the elementary school students. She spends time reading to students in individual classrooms, and the school has another program that sends kids to the principal’s office — not for bad behavior, but for good.

“I hope the children are excited,” Sabala said. She expects she will see some of them at the upcoming Gooding County Fair and Rodeo where she gets lots of hugs and hellos.

“It makes me feel good we have created an environment where they feel safe,” she said.