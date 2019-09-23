WASHINGTON, D.C. — For the 10th consecutive year, Samsung has launched the annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, which challenges sixth- to 12th-grade public school students and teachers to use science, technology, engineering and math — STEM — to address issues in their communities.
Last year, Oakley High School was named a state winner in the contest for their work to create a 3D working model of a lung that students can actually breathe into and experience what it feels like to have various lung diseases, in the hopes of making an impact towards preventing e-cigarette use in the community.
Teacher, Lisa Hitt and her students won $20,000 in technology for their school while helping to improve the Oakley area.
Local teachers can enter the 2019-2020 contest for a chance to win part of the $3 million prize. To participate, teachers must submit their project ideas by Oct, 23. To apply, go to Samsung.com/solve.
While STEM is the core classroom discipline, Solve for Tomorrow fosters skills development that goes far beyond those subjects, including critical thinking, problem solving, agile iteration, civic engagement and team collaboration. In addition to the contest, Samsung also offers professional development opportunities for teachers to help them grow their skills and assist in the classroom.
