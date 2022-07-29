 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TDS to hold groundbreaking for new fiber internet network in the Magic Valley

Perrine Bridge

Dreary weather continues Monday, April 11, 2022, in Twin Falls. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — TDS Telecommunications LLC will mark the beginning of the construction of its new high-speed internet network in the Magic Valley.

They will mark the beginning of the project with a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Twin Falls Visitors Center.

TDS is building a fiber-to-the-premises network to approximately 32,000 addresses in Twin Falls, Burley and Jerome, giving residents and businesses access to what the company calls the “gold standard of residential internet connections.”

The multi-year project will deliver up to 2 gigabyte-per-second download and upload speeds, plus TV and phone service. Residents can visit TDSFiber.com to register for service, monitor the progress of the build, and sign up for notifications about the new service.

For more information, contact Mark Schaaf at 414-326-3588 or mark.schaaf@tdstelecom.com.

TDS is building a fiber-to-the-premises network to approximately 32,000 addresses in Twin Falls, Burley and Jerome.

