BOISE — The Idaho State Tax Commission will extend office hours in its Twin Falls office Monday, the day income taxes are due. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 440 Falls Ave. For more information, call 1-800-972-7660 toll free.
Drop off completed Idaho tax returns, make payments, have tax-related questions answered and get state tax forms at the tax commission office. You can also call to get help.
Visit the tax commission’s website at tax.idaho.gov to find tax forms, make payments and get answers to tax questions. The website features Quick Pay, a free service that lets you make an online payment without creating an account. Find it at tax.idaho.gov/quickpay.
