TWIN FALLS — Target customers in Twin Falls may have noticed a large tent pop up this month outside of the store. A manager says the company is preparing for a total store remodel starting at the end of the month.
The company has already picked up a city building permit for interior work valued at $950,000. The general contractor is R&O Construction Co. from Ogden, Utah.
“We’ll be done at the end of July,” Tyler Moncur told the Times-News during a phone interview Wednesday. Moncur is a Target manager who is overseeing the remodel.
Until then, everything will be pretty much business as usual, he said. The store will still open during regular hours, and most work will be completed at night so customers won’t see much impact. Items may be temporarily relocated for a day or so, he said.
Among the improvements to be made are modern fixtures, special lighting and new carpet, Moncur said. The beauty and clothing departments will have an all-new look, and Target will have a new layout for its baby department. The store will also update its order pickup and service counters. The goal is to be a “great place to inspire shoppers,” Moncur said.
The Twin Falls Target was built in 1992 and was last remodeled in 2005, Moncur said. It employs between 70 and 120 people, depending on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.