Tapping into the pack rat time machine: Rodents at City of Rocks leave behind 45,000-year-old time capsules for scientists to study

Listening to Betancourt describe his midden studies is like attending a college science class.

This summer, Claire Veseth, an Idaho master naturalist from Boise, was hiking with friends at the City of Rocks and noticed large middens hanging from the rocks.

“I tapped it with my hiking pole and I said, ‘this stuff is hard as a rock,’ ” Veseth said. “Then we noticed the silver tag below it with a little circle nailed into the rock. It said ‘576’ on it. I said somebody is looking at these things.”

Veseth contacted Betancourt and learned of his studies of middens at City of Rocks and elsewhere.

“We asked him about the midden 576 and he said one layer was 4,100 years old give or take 15 years and the other layer was 4,900 years old give or take,” Veseth said. “I was tickled to find out all this information. It makes me wonder what I’m missing in all these other places I’ve been to see.”

Essentially, the crystalized urine becomes a time capsule, a snapshot of what the ecology was like at the time the pack rat lived and gathered. A sample piece of midden dated to 10,000 years ago is on display at the City of Rocks visitors center in Almo.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}