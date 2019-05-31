TWIN FALLS — When a 12,000-pound truck is falling from the sky, time speeds up.
The driver could’ve sworn he just went off a jump but suddenly he slams into the ground and has to figure out what his next trick will be.
The monster truck is like taming a beast. The engine growls, fire bursts from the fronts and the tires dig into the dirt with a voracious intensity.
“It’s like taming a dragon,” driver James Zyski said.
Malicious Monster Trucks returns to Magic Valley Speedway for the third year with the Insanity Tour.
The Monster Truck rally starts at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday at Magic Valley Speedway, 3369 N. 2800 E. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at magicvalleyspeedway.com.
Magic Valley Speedway owner Eddy McKean hopes to diversify entertainment at the speedway. Last year the rainy weather slowed attendance down, this year he hopes no matter the weather people will come out to see an amazing show.
“We can’t do racing all the time,” McKean said. “The noise of the trucks is what kids love about it.”
For the drivers, daring tricks are just another day. Zyski has been working with the company for 6 months and has quickly become the main driver of the truck “High Voltage.”
Despite the incredible machinery, they surround themselves with every day, the most remarkable thing to Zyski is exploring the world. The group doesn’t just explore the United States, they’ve performed in Turkey and Russia.
“You get to see things you wouldn’t normally get to see,” he said.
Dallas Rogers has been working with monster trucks for 12 years. He says his job is a little more than just driving trucks or announcing the event. To him, he is in the business of smiles. And business is booming.
“My job is to make sure the audience doesn’t get bored,” Rogers said.
Most of the drivers work as mechanics for Malicious Monster Trucks. They repair the trucks and prepare the track for every show. The trucks and equipment have improved greatly which allow for more death-defying stunts.
“12 years ago a backflip was suicide,” Rogers said. “Now seeing a backflip is whatever. The sport is growing and the bar is constantly being raised.”
