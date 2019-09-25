TWIN FALLS — Figuring out Main Avenue addresses is hard enough for Twin Falls residents. For newcomers, navigating the four Main Avenues (North, South, East and West) can be a real headache.
A recent address mixup means the developer who plans to demolish the former Idaho Youth Ranch building, and construct what will be the city’s tallest downtown building in its place, had to pass a second time through Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday.
The commission unanimously approved the project once again. The proposal required special permission because the area is zoned with a maximum building height allowance of 50 feet, while the new building will be 75 feet.
The unusual second approval became necessary after Summit Creek Capital failed to properly notify nearby property owners. The Youth Ranch is located at 160 Main Ave. South, kitty-corner from City Hall. But the notices went out to addresses within 750 feet of 160 Main Ave. North — home to Bull Moose Bicycles — a few football fields down the street.
“We have literally four addresses that can be 160 Main Ave.,” owner’s representative Fran Florence said Tuesday. “It is confusing.”
This summer, both Planning and Zoning and City Council approved Summit Creek Capital’s plans to level the structure and build a six-floor building at the site of the Youth Ranch. But when Planning and Zoning staff received an inquiry from an individual who fell within the radius of 160 Main Ave. South and not 160 Main Ave. North, they realized the notices had to be sent out once again, Planning and Zoning Director Jonathan Spendlove said.
Several individuals expressed concern Tuesday that the new building will not mesh with the downtown aesthetic. But others countered that the combined retail, office space and housing structure will help downtown’s ongoing revitalization. Planning and Zoning officials noted that in order to preserve open spaces, building vertically will become increasingly necessary as the city expands.
Summit Creek Capital Managing Director Duncan Morton said the incorrect notifications were an accident. He added that the company might ask for its request to be heard by City Council a week earlier than currently planned. Demolition would begin soon after council approval, he said.
Construction would likely begin in the spring, and could take up to a year, according to Florence.
The project is currently scheduled to appear before City Council Oct. 14.
