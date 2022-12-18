Talk to law officers at 'Coffee with a Cop'

Residents are invited to join officers from the Twin Falls Police Department from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday for “Coffee with a Cop” to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Twin Falls neighborhoods.

The event will take place at Starbucks, 1951 Bridgeview Blvd.

Since 2015, officers from the police department have participated in the program designed to engage community members in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.

The Coffee with a Cop program provides a unique opportunity for community members to find out more about law enforcement in town.

The public typically engages with law enforcement during emergencies or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building, police say, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street.

Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.