 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tales of Terror: Collaboration joins students from Canyon Ridge and Jerome for spooky student show

  • 0
Jerome and CR join theater forces

Andrew Crouch as Jack threatens someone with a bat during rehearsal for 'Tales of Terror from the Tragic Valley XI, The N.M.E.' presented by The Jerome High School Tiger Troupe and Canyon Ridge Theatre on Wednesday evening, Oct. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — An alien known as a Neuro Manipulative Entity, or N.M.E., has landed in the Magic Valley and everyone over the age of 25 has vanished, leaving the teens behind to fend for themselves. Factions have emerged and people have been split into groups, each trying to navigate the new, bleak reality. It’s going to take perseverance and luck for the teens to find a way through a dark apocalypse into a better future.

That’s the premise in this year’s spooky student-written show “Tales from the Tragic Valley XI: N.M.E.”

More than 60 students from Jerome and Canyon Ridge high schools collaborated on writing and directing the spooky seasonal student show, now in its eleventh year. Performances will be at Jerome High School Oct 20-22, and at Canyon Ridge Oct. 27-29.

Now in its 11th edition, “Tales of Terror from the Tragic Valley” is an ongoing Halloween play series that Canyon Ridge has done for the past decade. For the first time, Jerome High School has had a chance to collaborate on the production, which will be performed at both schools in the next two weeks.

“It’s always a really cool, often experimental, student-driven project,” Jerome High School theater teacher Patrick Rexroat said. “I’ve seen the CRHS Halloween shows for years, but this is Jerome’s first time being a part of it. We’re stoked.”

People are also reading…

The collaboration between Jerome High School and Canyon Ridge High School has brought approximately 60 students of together for an ensemble production. Writers from each school began scripting scenes at the start of the year, with guidance from Rexroat and Canyon Ridge theater teacher Seve Isaacs.

Tragic Tales of Terror XI: N.M.E. flyer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

George L. Zimmers Jr., 58, of Buhl died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry shares massive realization after going to therapy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News