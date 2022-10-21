Tales of Terror: Collaboration joins students from Canyon Ridge and Jerome for spooky student show

JEROME — An alien known as a Neuro Manipulative Entity, or N.M.E., has landed in the Magic Valley and everyone over the age of 25 has vanished, leaving the teens behind to fend for themselves. Factions have emerged and people have been split into groups, each trying to navigate the new, bleak reality. It’s going to take perseverance and luck for the teens to find a way through a dark apocalypse into a better future.

That’s the premise in this year’s spooky student-written show “Tales from the Tragic Valley XI: N.M.E.”

Now in its 11th edition, “Tales of Terror from the Tragic Valley” is an ongoing Halloween play series that Canyon Ridge has done for the past decade. For the first time, Jerome High School has had a chance to collaborate on the production, which will be performed at both schools in the next two weeks.

“It’s always a really cool, often experimental, student-driven project,” Jerome High School theater teacher Patrick Rexroat said. “I’ve seen the CRHS Halloween shows for years, but this is Jerome’s first time being a part of it. We’re stoked.”

The collaboration between Jerome High School and Canyon Ridge High School has brought approximately 60 students of together for an ensemble production. Writers from each school began scripting scenes at the start of the year, with guidance from Rexroat and Canyon Ridge theater teacher Seve Isaacs.

Tales of Terror from the Tragic Valley XI: N.M.E. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m., at each school: Thursday through Saturday at Jerome High School Oct. 27 through Oct. 29 at Canyon Ridge High School Tickets are $7 for general admission or $5 for students/teachers.