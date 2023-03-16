TWIN FALLS — Fourth-grade students at Pillar Falls Elementary capped off their Idaho History unit on fur trappers and traders by holding their own rendezvous.
Students made built storefronts, complete with signs, awnings and terms of sale.
Fourth-grader Molly Parrish holds a sly smile as students wheel and deal their wares at their respective trading posts Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Fourth-grade teacher Alexa Messmer has been teaching school for eight years. In the past, she created a trading post within her class, and other teachers created trading posts in their classes.
This is the first time they combined all six classes for a bigger event.
Fourth-grader Ryland Taylor, right, wheels and deals his wares Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Fourth-grader Gabriella Hall holds up a sign to try and grab potential customers attention while students wheel and deal their wares at their respective trading posts Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
“We’ve been wanting to do a big rendezvous for a long time and this year we finally got everybody on board," Messmer told the
Times-News. "So this is our first time, and we are very excited about it.”
Using beaver pelts that they had earned for participating, showing good behavior, and being helpful and kind to each other, kids had the ability to visit all the other shops and make purchases.
An abundance of homemade wares such as handmade day-glow monsters, beaded bracelets keychains and earrings, were offered for trade.
There were a lot of eye-catching trinkets offered as well, such as collectible cards, fidget toys, books of all varieties and treats.
PHOTOS: The ole trading post
Students wheel and deal their wares
Fourth-grader Molly Parrish holds a sly smile as students wheel and deal their wares at their respective trading posts Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Students wheel and deal their wares
Fourth-grader Ryland Taylor, right, wheels and deals his wares Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Students wheel and deal their wares
Fourth-grader Gabriella Hall holds up a sign to try and grab potential customers attention while students wheel and deal their wares at their respective trading posts Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Students wheel and deal their wares
Fourth-graders at Fort Wagner wheel prepare to wheel and deal their wares Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Students wheel and deal their wares
Fourth-grader Lucy Stephenson helps her customers at her trading post Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Students wheel and deal their wares
Fourth-grader Ellie Peterson talks shop while students wheel and deal their wares at their respective trading posts and forts Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Students wheel and deal their wares
Fourth-graders wheel and deal their wares at their respective trading posts and forts Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Students wheel and deal their wares
Fourth-grader Cole Black holds up his sign while wheeling and dealing his wares Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Students wheel and deal their wares
Fourth-grader Molly Parrish prepares to sell good at her trading post Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Pillar Falls 4th grade rendezvous
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.