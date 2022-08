OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council is looking for talented vocalists ages 14 and up to join the OVAC Christmas Choir.

The concert this year will be "All Praise to Thee," directed by Jill Nilsen.

Weekly rehearsals will begin at 7 p.m., Sunday Sept. 11.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4.

The rehearsals and performances will be held at the Oakley Stake Center.

For more information call OVAC at 208-677-ARTS (2787.)