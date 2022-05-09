Taking COVID-19 funds, Cole was ‘reckless’ with lab operations, records, former staff say

Dr. Ryan Cole made his ascent in the past two years from pathologist at a small laboratory in Garden City, to board member for a Treasure Valley public health department, to national figure in a movement that eroded trust in medical institutions and public health advice.

According to interviews and records gathered by the Idaho Capital Sun over the past six months, Cole’s ascent came at the expense of patients, taxpayers and public health.

“In my view, it was reckless,” said Mark Carter, former molecular diagnostics supervisor at Cole Diagnostics.

During the pandemic, Idaho Medicaid and potentially other health insurers paid Cole Diagnostics a premium rate for COVID-19 tests, because the lab claimed it was using fully automated, high-volume systems. It wasn’t, according to former employees and public records.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare gave Cole Diagnostics nearly a half million dollars to bolster the lab’s COVID-19 test production. But, a large share of the funds instead paid for equipment Cole Diagnostics didn’t use for COVID-19 tests, former lab employees told the Sun in interviews.

Former employees say Cole, the lab’s CEO and medical director, also made concerning changes to how Cole Diagnostics operated. Those changes were out of line with accepted laboratory protocols and would have caused people with COVID-19 to receive negative test results, the former employees said.

“It was volume over safety and accuracy,” Carter said. Carter holds a doctorate in molecular biology and immunology and previously worked in laboratories at cancer research centers and universities. He quit his job at the laboratory in spring 2021.

“Cole Diagnostics was a small lab at the beginning of 2020 and took on more than what Dr. Cole promised and said it could do that summer,” Carter said.

The Idaho Capital Sun reached out to Cole by email and certified mail with a summary of findings in this story. The Sun sought comment and any additional information that might correct or clarify the findings.

Cole responded by email, directing the Sun to email attorney Steven Biss. Biss, a Virginia-based lawyer, represented former U.S. Congressman Devin Nunes and people associated with Nunes in a number of unsuccessful lawsuits against CNN, the McClatchy Co., journalist Ryan Lizza and others.

Biss has not responded to three emails and a voicemail from the Sun.

Cole Diagnostics took more than $1 million in COVID-related government spending

Throughout the pandemic, while Dr. Ryan Cole downplayed the risks of COVID-19, Cole Diagnostics received the following:

$508,251 in federal pandemic aid, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Small Business Administration. This included a forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loan, and direct aid for health care providers in need of financial relief due to COVID-19.

$504,479 from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, in a subgrant to expand COVID-19 testing, according to invoices paid by the state.

$391,071 for COVID-19 tests administered to Idaho Medicaid patients, according to Medicaid billing records.

$97,151 in federal reimbursements for COVID-19 tests to uninsured patients, and $400 in federal reimbursements for COVID-19 treatment to uninsured patients, according to HHS data.

$3,220 for COVID-19 testing for State Hospital North; and $8,015 for COVID-19 testing for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the county jail, according to Idaho Rebounds payment data.

Payments from private health insurance companies, Medicare and individual patients for COVID-19 tests. Cole said he performed “over 100,000” COVID-19 tests between early 2020 and mid-2021. How much Cole Diagnostics made from those tests is unclear. Idaho Medicaid — traditionally one of the lowest paying health insurers — paid Cole Diagnostics about $90 per COVID-19 test. Cole Diagnostics currently charges $99 for PCR tests, $50 for rapid antigen tests and $30 to $50 for antibody tests.

Cole has become a regular public speaker at events across the country, such as the Global Covid Summit and Take Action for Freedom series. Tickets for those events range from $30 to $340.

He also offered treatment to people who contracted COVID-19. Cole has worked in Idaho since the early 2000s as a pathologist — conducting lab tests and diagnosing medical conditions through a microscope.

Pathologists do not typically see patients or prescribe them medications.

But, according to his public statements and comments to the Sun and other media outlets, Cole saw patients through telemedicine platforms and prescribed ivermectin and other unproven drugs to COVID-19 patients, including his brother.

“Our primary concern is that he says he has treated patients ‘from Florida to California’ by refusing to use accepted and documented medical practices and vaccination and instead prescribing ivermectin,” the Idaho Medical Association said in a complaint last October to the Idaho Board of Medicine.

“We understand that as a dermatopathologist Dr. Cole has a laboratory, but we do not believe he has a clinic in which he sees and treats patients,” the complaint said. “We are concerned that he may not have followed proper clinical procedures for the diagnosis and treatment of patients and may not have kept appropriate patient medical records.”

As Cole gained prominence and furthered the distrust of public health advice, groups he once cited to bolster his authority — the Mayo Clinic, the College of American Pathologists and the American Board of Pathology — have distanced themselves from him.

Complaint raises questions about Cole’s cancer claims

As Cole’s laboratory took in federal and state funds — and he was appointed to serve as the sole physician on the Central District Health public health agency board — he misdiagnosed at least two patients, according to interviews and records.

Cole misdiagnosed them during the past year — while claiming to see a spike in cancers at his laboratory.

“I’ve seen a 20 times increase of endometrial cancers over what I see on an annual basis — a 20 times increase, not exaggerating at all,” Cole said in a video produced by anti-vaccination group Health Freedom Idaho in August 2021.

“I just talked to a nurse right now who has a young patient, got their shot, got COVID, and is dying of stage four cancer now,” he said in an April 21 video produced by The Epoch Times that has been viewed more than 67,000 times.

Cole makes similar claims in videos shared widely on Facebook and other platforms.

Such claims have been refuted and debunked repeatedly by health care providers, news outlets such as USA Today and The Associated Press, and even by cancer centers.

“The vaccines have been examined in millions upon millions of people at this point and there is zero evidence that there is any link to any kind of cancer,” Dr. Gigi Gronvall, immunologist and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Reuters, in direct response to Cole’s claims.

A complaint to the Washington Medical Commission suggested that the licensing board investigate whether Cole has intentionally or subconsciously misread cancer tests, while making those false claims about COVID-19 vaccines and cancer.

Cole also claims to have autopsy evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine is harmful. But he has yet to publicly produce research to support that claim. In his presentations, he does not acknowledge the need to rule out death from other causes, such as organ damage and other health problems that are known to be caused by the COVID-19 disease itself.

Exiled by his peers, Cole loses customers but gains a national platform

Cole’s resume shows very few publications or speaking engagements before the pandemic.

But in the past two years, he gained prominence.

Cole’s curriculum vitae lists eight research papers and presentations in the 20 years before the pandemic. Then, in March 2021, Cole gave a speech at the Idaho State Capitol that downplayed the individual and public-health risks of COVID-19. It went viral on social media.

Cole gave at least 14 interviews and presentations — an average of more than one per week — in the three months following that speech, according to his C.V.

Those appearances included testimony to legislators in Tennessee and in New Hampshire, where he called the vaccine rollout “the largest experiment on humanity” and a “violation of the Nuremberg Code,” which is untrue.

Cole is now a regular speaker at events around the U.S. that promote disinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, the coronavirus and “early treatment” for the disease.

One such event brought 1,200 people into a room last fall in Anchorage, Alaska. Tickets were $20 each, the Anchorage Daily News reported. At the time, Alaska was battling through a surge of the delta variant and the state was reporting dozens of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths each week.

Cole also was a headliner for the “Global COVID Summit” in mid-February at the Foothills Christian Church in Garden City. Tickets cost $30 to $90, with a “green room pass” available for an additional $250.

He was a featured speaker at “Global COVID Summit” events in other cities, and has spoken at ticketed events across the U.S., from Washington to Florida.

Recordings of his remarks include comments accusing the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health agencies in general of corruption — while sitting on the board of a public health agency in Boise.

“Why they would lie just exposes what we were talking about earlier. There are layers and levels of money and corruption and pure evil at these levels of power and government that are inexplicable,” Cole said in the April 21 video.

“Pure money, power, control, corruption, pure evil,” he said — referring to public health efforts to vaccinate people, instead of advocating for widespread infection.

Cole says he is under attack.

Late one night in September 2021, Cole sent a two-page letter to clients, saying, “I have nothing to gain personally by speaking out on COVID. In fact, I have risked a great deal personally and professionally in order to do what I see as the right thing for patients.”

He repeated that message five months later at the Garden City event. By then, Cole Diagnostics had been paid more than $390,000 by Idaho Medicaid alone for COVID-19 tests.

“I’m doing what I’m doing on behalf of humanity. I have no financial interest in this whatsoever,” Cole told the audience. “But I do care about my fellow human being, and I’m going to continue to do so until they have stripped me of everything …”

Cole’s views ‘do not represent’ Mayo Clinic

A year ago, as he began to ride a wave of COVID-19 distrust, Cole named several prestigious medical institutions to demonstrate his credibility as a speaker on COVID-19.

For example, he cites his training at the Mayo Clinic, where he completed a residency in clinical and anatomic pathology and a fellowship in surgical pathology.

Most of the institutions he names have since distanced themselves from Cole.

Cole Diagnostics has been a contractor for the Boise VA Medical Center since 2010, under multi-year contracts.

But as his claims spread online — and he began to pitch ivermectin and other unproven medications as COVID-19 treatments — doctors at the VA hospital saw patients who took his medical advice.

VA officials “were flabbergasted” by Cole’s public statements, VAMC spokesperson Josh Callihan said in an interview earlier this year.

The hospital removed Cole as a consultant last year. Cole had yet to remove the hospital from a list of current positions on his website as of May 5.

Cole’s VA contract is set to expire at the end of July. It is worth more than $60,000 per year.

