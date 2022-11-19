Taking a bow: Camille Barigar bids farewell to CSI after 23 years

TWIN FALLS — For visiting artists, community members, and anyone in the Magic Valley with an interest in the performing arts, Camille Barigar has been the face of the College of Southern Idaho’s Fine Arts Center.

After 23 years, Barigar is leaving her role as director of Community Enrichment at CSI and will take a new role at Blue Cross of Idaho.

At a gathering of colleagues, friends and well-wishers on Friday, Barigar was toasted by some of the people who have worked with her during her long tenure as the person responsible for Arts on Tour visiting artist program, as well as the Community Enrichment classes, creative summer camp activities for kids, and more.

CSI theater professor Shane Brown said Barigar had a hand in so many aspects of performance and fine art at CSI.

“It’s difficult to express how important she is to the arts in Idaho, and in particular in the Magic Valley,” Brown said. “It’s hard to find a performance somewhere that she doesn’t have a hand in.”

As with any goodbye, the event was bittersweet. Colleagues and community members toasted her future, while also expressing sadness that their time together was drawing to a close.

Brown said he hoped she would continue to be a feature of the Magic Valley’s performing arts community.

“She’s an amazing person, and we’re hoping that she can still hang around and participate,” Brown said. “But we’re really exited that she’s on to new things in life.”

Barigar got her start in community enrichment at CSI in 1999. As years passed, she developed programming for the Fine Arts Auditorium and facilitated performances for the Arts on Tour series.

“It was such a natural fit for me,” Barigar said. With a background in theater, classical music, piano and vocals, her knack for engaging the community with opportunities became the reliable core of the college’s community enrichment. “The job really allowed me a lot of growth and education over the 23 years while I developed personally and professionally.”

In her new role as regional site director for Blue Cross of Idaho, Barigar will use many of the skills she’s developed over the years at CSI.

Barigar will begin with Blue Cross the Monday after Thanksgiving. The new role is based in Twin Falls, so Barigar expects to continue seeing many of the same people she regularly interacts with.

“Everybody will still be seeing me,” Barigar said. “I’ll be interacting and networking on the business end with a lot of the same people, just with a different hat on.”