PAUL — Three people were taken to hospitals after a Thursday evening crash near Paul, Idaho State Police said.

The crash was at about 7 p.m. on Idaho Highway 25 at milepost 41, just west of Paul.

Sonia Avila, 29, of Heyburn, was traveling east on Idaho 25 in a 2000 Dodge Caravan when her van crossed the center line and hit a 1999 Ford F-250 head-on, ISP said.

Avila was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, ISP said. The driver of the F-250, Suzette Baker, 51, of Hazelton, and her juvenile passenger were taken to Minidoka Memorial Hospital by private vehicle.

All involved were wearing seat belts, ISP said.

The highway was blocked for about 3 hours.

