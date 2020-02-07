PAUL — Three people were taken to hospitals after a Thursday evening crash near Paul, Idaho State Police said.
The crash was at about 7 p.m. on Idaho Highway 25 at milepost 41, just west of Paul.
Sonia Avila, 29, of Heyburn, was traveling east on Idaho 25 in a 2000 Dodge Caravan when her van crossed the center line and hit a 1999 Ford F-250 head-on, ISP said.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Avila was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, ISP said. The driver of the F-250, Suzette Baker, 51, of Hazelton, and her juvenile passenger were taken to Minidoka Memorial Hospital by private vehicle.
All involved were wearing seat belts, ISP said.
The highway was blocked for about 3 hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.