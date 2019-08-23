{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency ambulance crash

EDEN — Two people were taken to hospitals after a crash on Idaho Highway 50 at the interchange with Interstate 84 on Friday. 

Petru Mironescu, 64, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, was leaving eastbound I-84 at exit 182 at 1:12 p.m. in a 2007 Freightliner pulling a trailer when he failed to yield at a stop sign at the top of the offramp, Idaho State Police said. 

A 2000 Dodge Intrepid going north on Idaho 50 hit the back of the trailer, ISP said.

The driver of the Dodge, Roarey Kennedy, 42, of Twin Falls, was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, ISP said. A passenger, Susan Velez, 47, of Portland, Oregon, was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Neither was wearing a seat belt. Mironescu was wearing a seat belt. 

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Jerome County Sheriffs office, Magic Valley Paramedics, Jerome Rural Fire and Idaho Department of Transportation.

