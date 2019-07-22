{{featured_button_text}}
SHOSHONE — A structure fire had police, fire and emergency medical crews occupied Monday afternoon.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire in the 200 block of West C Street.

Dispatchers received the call at 12:01 p.m. Upon arrival, the crews found the house fully engulfed, according to dispatchers.

In addition to Shoshone police and fire departments, Jerome City Fire Department, Gooding Fire Department and Lincoln County EMS responded to the incident.

One person was taken by ambulance to a hospital, a dispatcher said.

The scene was cleared as of 2:45 p.m.

