JEROME — Three people were sent to the hospital after their car went into the median of Interstate 84 and rolled near Jerome early Friday.
Mac Schuckers, 61, of Boise, was driving a 1993 Buick Lesabre east on I-84 just before 6 a.m. when the car went into the median near milepost 166 and rolled, Idaho State Police said in an afternoon statement.
Passenger Linda Schuckers, 66, of Boise, and two juvenile passengers were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, ISP said.
All involved were wearing seat belts, ISP said. One lane was blocked for about an hour and a half.
