TWIN FALLS — South Central Public Health District officials and the College of Southern Idaho’s Office on Aging are urging residents to prepare for extreme heat this week as meteorologists forecast triple-digit temperatures.
Children under two years old, adults over 65 years old, people who work outdoors, and people with chronic medical conditions are especially at risk.
Office on Aging spokeswoman Shawna Wasko recommends seniors without air conditioning in their homes take advantage of the 16 Senior Centers in Magic Valley.
MaryAnn Doshier, health education specialist with the SCPHD, recommends checking on neighbors and family who may be at risk.
“Along with the elderly, children and pets can be especially susceptible to dehydration so make sure they are drinking plenty of water,” Doshier said in a statement.
Health officials recommend:
- Limit outdoor activity, especially at midday when the sun is hottest
- Wear and reapply sunscreen at least every 80 minutes when outdoors
- Drink extra water; don’t wait until you are thirsty
- Wear loose lightweight light-colored clothing
- Utilize public buildings like libraries and community centers if you don’t have air conditioning
- Never leave children or pets in cars
- Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you
For more information, go to https://www.phd5.idaho.gov/Docs/Press%20Releases/2018/7-30_Heat-Stress-Facts.pdf or https://www.cdc.gov/features/extremeheat/.
The Centers for Disease Control has also designed an app that gives real-time heat indexes, hourly forecasts, and safety recommendations for your area. Go to https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/topics/heatstress/heatapp.html.
