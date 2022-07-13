Take me fishing trailer days lines up with fish stocking schedule

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will be traveling to ponds and lakes throughout the Magic Valley this month with its “Take Me Fishing” trailer in tow.

Take Me Fishing Trailer Days is a great way for anyone looking for a new activity to do during the summer or for anyone who wants to learn how to fish.

Not only is the event free, but anyone who participates isn’t required to have a fishing license, whereas outside of the event anyone over the age of 14 is required to have one.

The trailer is fully stocked with poles, tackle and bait for those who want to show up and participate. Renting the equipment is free, though it is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Fish and Game staff members will be there to help both kids and adults learn the basics of fishing whether you are new to the activity or need a refresher.

Restocking schedule

With the trailer going around in July, it lines up perfectly with the agency’s fish restocking schedule.

“It’s a great way to teach kids to fish,” avid fisherman Steve Gobel of Twin Falls said. Gobel is an advocate of restocking lakes and creeks with fish.

According to its website, the agency is stocking close to 31,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout throughout July, with Lake Cleveland having the biggest stock at 5,000 trout.

The Take Me Fishing trailer will be at Lake Cleveland on Saturday, July 30, making it the perfect spot to participate in the Take Me Fishing event.

“Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber,” the Fish and Game says on its stocking schedule.

All scheduled fishing events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about Take Me Fishing Trailer Days, visit idfg.idaho.gov/fish/trailers or call 208-324-4359. For more information about the restocking schedule, visit idfg.idaho.gov/fish/stocking.

Want more fishing? More Take Me Fishing Days are scheduled on Saturdays in July: July 16: Freedom Park Pond, Burley July 23: Penny Lake, Ketchum (Warm Springs) July 30: Lake Cleveland – Albion (Mount Harrison)