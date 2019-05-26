{{featured_button_text}}
Balanced Rock

College of Southern Idaho student Autumn Robinson connects with Idaho's famous 'Balanced Rock' in the Salmon Falls Creek Canyon near Castleford. Weighing in at around 40 tons and rising 48 feet into the air, the rock's pedestal is measured at only three feet by 17 1/2 inches.

 COURTESY OF TWIN FALLS AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, DREW NASH

CURRY — The Twin Falls County Historical Society will provide the community with opportunities to see and learn about some of the unique places and people that make up Twin Falls County.

The group will host a field trip to Balanced Rock from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday — leaving and returning to the Twin Falls County Historical Museum, 213371 U.S. Highway 30, between Twin Falls and Filer.

The field trip is free and open to the public. Bring a lunch.

Terry Kramer, Kelly Murphy and others will speak about local history. You can hike up to Balanced Rock if you wish.

Reserve a seat on the bus or follow in your own vehicle. For more information, call 208-736-4675 or 208-751-1165.

