Take a bite: Thai restaurant comes to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Oh, the joys of opening a new restaurant.

Rice & Bites, a Thai restaurant on Addison Avenue, opened two weeks ago, but there is still work to do. The sign outside needs lighting, the website is behind schedule, but the hardest part? It’s dealing with the location.

“Having a small restaurant hidden off one of the busiest streets in Twin Falls makes it difficult,” said manager Rick Jean-Blanc, “but the biggest thing is that you just need to get your name out there.”

While setting up a restaurant in a highly competitive industry can be nerve-wracking, it has its rewards, Jean-Blanc said.

One specific customer said it is his new favorite Asian restaurant and immediately wrote a positive review on Yelp.

What makes the food so delicious, Jean-Blanc said, is that almost everything from sauces to marinades is made from scratch.

“We’ll put ourselves on the map by the kind of food we serve,” he said. “We serve the freshest food we can.”

The situation is a dream come true for Jean-Blanc. He has 10 years of restaurant experience, but mostly at sports bar-type of establishments. But he has always been attracted to Asian cuisine.

“I like the colors and flavors of the food,” he said.

Nathan and Polly Tyler own the restaurant.

Polly Tyler, originally from Thailand, has more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry and her parents run a Thai restaurant in California.

Chef’s specialties include the Bangkok Inferno. As its name implies, it can be hot, with sauteed ground chicken and peppers in a spicy garlic and basil sauce, served on rice and a fried egg.

The restaurant accommodates customer’s spiciness preferences. If they want it mild, they get it mild, but customers have commented that the spicy dishes have a great flavor, Jean-Blanc said.

“They say it has a kick to it, but the flavor is there,” he said. Instead of simply adding more peppers, he adds other ingredients including garlic and fish sauce “so it counterbalances everything.”

Regular customer Thad Esquivel stopped Friday for a bite to eat. He likes his food spicy, he said, and the restaurant aims to please.

“It’s a great restaurant,” Esquivel said.

Another chef’s specialty is Idaho Potato Curry — a salute to Idaho with a Thai twist — classic potato and chicken curry with vegetables cooked with natural palm sugar, coconut milk and cumin.

Jean-Blancs said the restaurant recently starting serving a lettuce wrap that has ground chicken topped with deep-fried wonton chips. A side of sweet chili sauce complements it.

Vegetarian options are available on many of the dishes.

The restaurant’s menu is geared toward more of a quick-service, with a “personal bites” and “bigger bites” option that allows customers to pick their proteins and sides, but Jean-Blanc said the menu will transition to more of a sit-down restaurant.

“We are a family friendly Asian grill and noodle bar,” he said, “and the reason it’s family friendly is that we want people to bring their kids in.”