TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency will open its synthetic ice rink to the public Friday in time for the Festival of Lights.
The rink was set up Monday, with landscaping going in Tuesday to get the rink ready for opening at the Downtown Commons across from City Hall. AWOL Adventure Sports, which will be in charge of skate rentals, plans to open the rink at 4 p.m. Friday. The Festival of Lights parade starts at 6 p.m.
That evening, visitors can rent skates for free for about 30 minutes each, said Paul Melni, co-owner of AWOL Adventure Sports. After Friday, skate rentals will cost $5. The use of the rink is free.
“It is as slick as ice,” Melni said. “Anything you can do on ice skates you can do on this thing.”
Starting this weekend, AWOL will offer skate rentals on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Rentals will also be available on weekdays during the Christmas break. Hours are to be determined.
Melni’s goal with taking on skate rentals for the URA was to keep some of his dive and kayak business’ summer staff employed over the winter. A lot of them are college and high school students looking for holiday work, he said.
“We obviously knew this was not going to be a big money-maker,” he said.
AWOL will probably have one or two employees available during rental times; it has four altogether who have signed on part-time, he said.
The employees will manage skate rentals and will sweep the rink daily for pieces of plastic that come off from skating. During rental hours, the synthetic ice rink will be limited to a maximum of around 30 skaters, Melni said.
The rink will operate similarly to a city park, where users assume all risk and responsibilities. The public can enter the rink anytime, as long as they have ice skates. There is no age restriction, but skate rentals are limited to certain sizes.
The URA has the option to buy the rink after one month of renting it, Executive Director Nathan Murray said. The rink could then stay up through February, if the public requests it, but will be taken down for the summer for festivals and events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.