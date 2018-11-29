Try 1 month for 99¢
Ice rink coming to downtown Twin Falls
Buy Now

A portable synthetic ice rink is seen Tuesday in downtown Twin Falls. The rink will open Friday.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency will open its synthetic ice rink to the public Friday in time for the Festival of Lights.

The rink was set up Monday, with landscaping going in Tuesday to get the rink ready for opening at the Downtown Commons across from City Hall. AWOL Adventure Sports, which will be in charge of skate rentals, plans to open the rink at 4 p.m. Friday. The Festival of Lights parade starts at 6 p.m.

Festival of Lights kicks off the holiday season

That evening, visitors can rent skates for free for about 30 minutes each, said Paul Melni, co-owner of AWOL Adventure Sports. After Friday, skate rentals will cost $5. The use of the rink is free.

“It is as slick as ice,” Melni said. “Anything you can do on ice skates you can do on this thing.”

Starting this weekend, AWOL will offer skate rentals on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Rentals will also be available on weekdays during the Christmas break. Hours are to be determined.

Melni’s goal with taking on skate rentals for the URA was to keep some of his dive and kayak business’ summer staff employed over the winter. A lot of them are college and high school students looking for holiday work, he said.

“We obviously knew this was not going to be a big money-maker,” he said.

AWOL will probably have one or two employees available during rental times; it has four altogether who have signed on part-time, he said.

The employees will manage skate rentals and will sweep the rink daily for pieces of plastic that come off from skating. During rental hours, the synthetic ice rink will be limited to a maximum of around 30 skaters, Melni said.

The rink will operate similarly to a city park, where users assume all risk and responsibilities. The public can enter the rink anytime, as long as they have ice skates. There is no age restriction, but skate rentals are limited to certain sizes.

The URA has the option to buy the rink after one month of renting it, Executive Director Nathan Murray said. The rink could then stay up through February, if the public requests it, but will be taken down for the summer for festivals and events.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments