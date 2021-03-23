Suspicion mounts over scant tests for virus variants in eastern Idaho

To her and others, it’s a hint that the Eastern Idaho Public Health board’s move to end mask mandates might not be the only reason that coronavirus infection reports swelled across the region.

“I think it caught a lot of people by surprise, including us. We thought (lifting mandates) might be a small spike,” Leask said. Demand has doubled for drive-thru tests in Idaho Falls, she said. And, she said, people are coming with symptoms.

Viruses mutate as they spread. Not all mutations are inherently concerning. But some may make the virus more contagious, deadlier or even resistant to things thought to provide some level of immunity, including both past infections and full vaccinations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitors a handful of variants it deems concerning, which include two found in California, one found in South Africa, one found in Brazil and one found in the United Kingdom. In January, the CDC warned that the U.K. variant — now believed to be both more infectious and more deadly — would become the dominant strain in the U.S. by March.

Idaho state lab reports said Saturday that 34 instances of three variants have been found so far in Idaho: 19 of the U.K. variant, two of the South Africa variant and one of the California variant. Those were found by sequencing 390 virus samples.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}