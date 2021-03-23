Suspicion mounts over scant tests for virus variants in eastern Idaho

Local doctors treating COVID-19 patients in eastern Idaho are growing increasingly concerned that Idaho’s sparse testing for concerning coronavirus variants means officials simply don’t know if variants are spreading here.
The state health department and the local health district say no concerning variants have been spotted in eastern Idaho, where regional officials halted restrictions shortly before Idaho Falls became the nation’s worst coronavirus hotspot.
But four frontline doctors told the Post Register this week that they were skeptical of official reports. They point out that few virus samples have been sent to the state from eastern Idaho labs — until this past week, when shipments rose to account for surging caseloads.
“I think all that means we don’t have a damn clue what’s going on,” said Dr. Kenneth Krell, who directs the intensive care unit at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
“We’re number one for cases in the United States,” infectious disease doctor Richard Nathan said of Idaho Falls. “It would be nice to have some information about why.”
Their suspicions that not much is known about the local presence of concerning variants aren’t just speculation.
Lori Leask, lab director at Express Lab in Idaho Falls, is seeing more test samples with odd properties — deleted “s” proteins — which experts say indicate the virus has mutated. Whether sequencing shows a “variant of concern” — a more dangerous kind of COVID-19 — is a different question that only sequencing can answer, Leask said.
To her and others, it’s a hint that the Eastern Idaho Public Health board’s move to end mask mandates might not be the only reason that coronavirus infection reports swelled across the region.
“I think it caught a lot of people by surprise, including us. We thought (lifting mandates) might be a small spike,” Leask said. Demand has doubled for drive-thru tests in Idaho Falls, she said. And, she said, people are coming with symptoms.
Viruses mutate as they spread. Not all mutations are inherently concerning. But some may make the virus more contagious, deadlier or even resistant to things thought to provide some level of immunity, including both past infections and full vaccinations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitors a handful of variants it deems concerning, which include two found in California, one found in South Africa, one found in Brazil and one found in the United Kingdom. In January, the CDC warned that the U.K. variant — now believed to be both more infectious and more deadly — would become the dominant strain in the U.S. by March.
Idaho state lab reports said Saturday that 34 instances of three variants have been found so far in Idaho: 19 of the U.K. variant, two of the South Africa variant and one of the California variant. Those were found by sequencing 390 virus samples.
Limited genetic sequencing has been a problem for the entire country, local doctors note. The U.S. ranks 43rd compared to other countries in its sequencing capabilities, according to the Washington Post.
Idaho’s head of the Bureau of Laboratories, Dr. Christopher Ball, said the state’s program is in its early stages and hopes to ramp up soon.
“We have just begun our statewide surveillance program and only (a) fraction of positive cases have been sequenced to date, so we can’t yet address whether we are seeing an increase in variants of concern,” Ball wrote Tuesday in a memo to a local doctor. “However, we know that these variants are increasing nationwide, and we presume they are increasing here as well.”
“We’re definitely picking up the pace, and I would expect that within the next few weeks, we’ll see more and more sequences being available,” Ball said in a video interview Friday morning. He added that the state is “in the process of doubling our sequencing capacity through” new federal funding.
Ball said eastern Idaho test sites have since begun sending more virus samples to the state. Express Lab was among those sending the most, Ball said.
In the Tuesday memo, Ball said the state had received 34 samples from eastern Idaho at the time. He told the Post Register on Friday that the number had grown significantly but could not provide accurate numbers because some samples are not high enough quality to sequence.
Express Lab sent 20 samples to the state for genetic sequencing this week, according to Leask. The lab had sent 10 total samples before this week.
Some doctors are willing to bet on which variant, if any, is taking hold in eastern Idaho. Krell suspects it’s the U.K. variant. So does Dr. David Pate, who has advised state leaders on COVID-19 response measures.
“They say we don’t have any yet,” said Dr. Jared Morton, who practices internal medicine in Idaho Falls. “I find that hard to believe.”
At Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Morton is taking care of patients who had the virus six to nine months ago. They’re reinfected. People in their 30s, 40s and 50s are lying in hospital beds there and across the street, at EIRMC.
The region’s ICU beds have filled quickly, hitting 90% use rates this week. One recent week, Morton saw his share of COVID-19 patients jump from two to 10 to 18.
Morton said there’s probably one of two explanations for eastern Idaho’s spike.
“It’s highly suggestive ... that we have some sort of variant,” he said, “or it is absolutely proof that masks work and masks and they work amazingly work well. And the lack of using masks and doing what we’re supposed to be doing then is the only cause of this. That seems short-sided at best.”