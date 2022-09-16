Suspects apprehended in Kimberly may be involved in Gooding home invasion, police say

KIMBERLY — Suspects arrested Thursday during a manhunt in a cornfield face charges ranging from possession of a stolen vehicle to obstruction and drug possession, police said.

In addition, some of the suspects are believed to have taken part in a home invasion Monday in Gooding and possibly other crimes, Kimberly-Hansen Police Chief Jeff Perry said Friday.

Two men and two women were arrested during the manhunt that involved numerous law enforcement agencies, Perry told the Times-News. One man, believed to be Jeff Day, remains at large.

Day is 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs between 160 and 180 pounds, and has short blond hair, according to police.

Eric John Balls, Hailey Joleen Leazer and Nicholas Michael Stevens were arraigned Friday afternoon on charges of obstruction or eluding. Balls was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and probation violation, Leazer with possession of methamphetamine, and Stevens with probation violation, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Friday.

The suspects are all from the Magic Valley, Perry said.

On Thursday morning, police officers spotted a Jeep — reportedly stolen from a home in Gooding — parked at a residence in Kimberly. While police secured the Jeep early that afternoon, a Buick SUV pulled up to the residence, and the suspects fled the house and got into the SUV.

Police chased the SUV to Red Cap Corner at U.S. Highway 30 and 3500 East, where the vehicle had broken down. The suspects disappeared into a nearby cornfield.

Law enforcement from the Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Jerome Police Department, Jerome County Sheriff's Office and the Gooding Police Department assisted with the search, in addition to several drones.

The police activity prompted a soft lockdown at the Kimberly schools, but students were at no point in danger, Perry said.

Kimberly schools went into brief precautionary status due to police activity nearby Schools were briefly put on a precautionary ‘hall check’ status for a short time on Thursday morning due to police activity nearby.

Gooding Police Chief Dave Fisher said the earlier home invasion took place at 11 p.m. Monday at a residence on Third Avenue East.

Between three and five armed suspects, most of them wearing masks, took cell phones and money, along with the Jeep later recovered in Kimberly. Fisher didn’t know the value of the items taken.

The Gooding home appears to have been targeted randomly, he said. Although the suspects were armed, it wasn’t an extremely violent incident and no one was injured.

The home invasion shows the importance that people secure their homes, Fisher said.

“Small towns are not immune to these types of activities.”