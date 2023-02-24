A physical altercation between an individual and a law enforcement officer led to an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Gooding, reports say.

The city of Twin Falls issued a statement on its website Friday, giving more details about the incident.

Due to a deputy firing his weapon, the Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force was activated, and the Twin Falls Police Department was named the lead investigative agency.

A deputy from the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a disturbance at about 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding, when the law officer became involved in a physical altercation that led to the deputy firing his weapon, the statement said.

The suspect was not injured and was arrested shortly thereafter. There is no evidence that the suspect fired a weapon, the statement said.

A deputy was injured in the incident, and treated and released at the hospital, according to the statement.

Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gouff told the Times-News on Thursday that the deputy was dragged by a vehicle.

The names of the deputy and suspect have not been released.

The Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force is composed of members of area law enforcement agencies, with an aim of conducting an unbiased investigation.