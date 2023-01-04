Suspect shot by Heyburn police officer after alleged crime spree to be arraigned

A Wyoming man who was shot by a police officer in July after going on a felony-laden crime spree is set to be arraigned in district court after delays resulting from questions regarding his mental health, records say.
Patrick Karongo Kaberi, 39, is charged with two felony counts of grand theft, two counts of aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police officer, attempted robbery, arson, two counts of malicious injury to property and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, court records say.
Kaberi is due to be arraigned Tuesday.
An evaluation by a Twin Falls clinical psychologist on Aug. 12 found Kaberi to be schizophrenic and not capable of understanding the legal proceedings against him and not capable of assisting in his own defense.
Kaberi entered the Idaho Department of Corrections Idaho Security Medical Program for care, and in November a competency report was filed stating Kaberi's mental health had improved and court hearings could restart.
Multiple preliminary hearing dates for Kaberi have been set and vacated, but on Dec. 21 he waived his right for a preliminary hearing, records say.
The July 16 incident started at 6 a.m. when he crashed into a pickup on Interstate 84 in Minidoka County then set the pickup on fire. His rampage continued when he stole another pickup driven by a passerby who stopped at the scene, court records say.
Kaberi exited I-84 onto Idaho Highway 25 where he was confronted by Heyburn police officer Cole Kuta, reports say. Kaberi is charged with ramming the pickup into the officer’s patrol car.
Kuta tried to subdue Kaberi with a stun gun but was unsuccessful. Kaberi then entered the patrol vehicle and drove it toward Kuta and the police officer fired multiple shots, the Idaho State Police said in a press release.
The police vehicle became disabled after Kaberi drove another mile and the suspect fled into a cornfield, ISP said. A police K-9 was deployed and located Kaberi.
Kaberi’s wounds were not life-threatening and he was treated at a hospital.
Another felony case was filed against Kaberi on Aug. 9 when he was charged with propelling bodily fluids at law enforcement officers at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center.
That case was also suspended due to Kaberi's mental health condition.