Suspect shot by Heyburn police officer after alleged crime spree to be arraigned

Officer in shooting cleared of wrongdoing

The Heyburn police officer who shot suspect Patrick Kaberi after an alleged crime spree in July has been cleared of wrongdoing.

As is customary after officer-involved shootings, the Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force, made up of law enforcement agencies throughout the area, was deployed after the incident to help ensure an impartial investigation while it is determined whether law enforcement officers broke any laws.

The Twin Falls Police Department was appointed lead investigative agency.

Grant Loebs, Twin Falls County prosecutor, reviewed the investigation and on Nov. 22 released findings to Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson that police officer Cole Kuta acted appropriately and none of his actions warrant criminal charges.

Kuta fired a gun at Kaberi after he stole a Heyburn Police vehicle and drove it toward the police officer. Court records say Kaberi admitted in an interview that he intended to strike Kuta with the vehicle.

Kaberi's wounds were non-life-threatening.

Loebs added that he conferred with investigators and reviewed all evidence in making his decision.

Kuta, an 8-year law enforcement veteran, was placed on administrative leave after the July 16 incident, per Heyburn city policy, the Idaho State Police said. Heyburn Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto was not available for comment Wednesday.