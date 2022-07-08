 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Suspect in Buhl murder investigation commits suicide

  • 0
Police line, yellow caution tape, crime strock
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

BUHL — Police have identified a suspect in the murder of an 89-year-old woman who was found dead last winter in the South Hills.

Buhl Chief of Police Jeremy Engbaum released a statement Friday saying the investigation into the murder of Alyce Marlene Armes is nearly complete.

"During this investigation, substantial DNA and video evidence identified a suspect in the homicide case, who has since committed suicide," Engbaum said

The police chief did not disclose the name of the suspect. The Times-News reached out to the chief but the police department is closed on Fridays.

Armes was killed sometime between Feb. 21 and Feb. 22 in the 100 block of Paysee Street in Buhl, Engbaum told the Times-News in February.

Her body was found Feb. 22 near Ross Falls in Cassia County, Cassia County Coroner Craig Rinehart told the Times-News at the time.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Heads of FBI and MI5 call China ‘biggest threat to our economic and national security'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News