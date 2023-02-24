A 33-year-old Fairfield man was charged Friday with a pair of felonies after a confrontation that led a deputy to discharge his service weapon Thursday afternoon in Gooding.

No one was injured by the gunfire, but a deputy was treated and released after an altercation with Silas Roland Brand II in the North Canyon Medical Center parking lot, court reports say.

Brand was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, records say.

A second deputy fired his service weapon during the encounter which appears to have been triggered when Brand became upset that he wasn’t allowed to go into a room with his girlfriend while she was to be examined. He grabbed the woman near the back of her head and left the hospital, court records say.

Hospital staff requested the deputy to check on the situation and a physical altercation ensued.

The deputy was at the passenger side of Brand’s vehicle, holding onto the door when Brand started his car. The vehicle started moving and sideswiped a parked SUV, and “appears to smash (the deputy) between the car door and the car,” court records show.

The deputy was later treated and released.

Brand, who was taken into custody near the Gooding Municipal Airport, wouldn’t give his name to investigators during an interview and said the deputy was trying to abduct him and his girlfriend, along with other allegations.

Brand was not injured in the incident.

Minutes of the arraignment indicate he didn’t respond to Magistrate Judge Casey Robinson's questions and refused to identify himself and gave no response when asked if he understood his rights.

Robinson took Brand’s silence as an indication he will represent himself and set a bond of $250,000.

His preliminary hearing has been set for March 2.

Due to the Gooding County deputy firing his weapon, the Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force was activated, and the Twin Falls Police Department has been named the lead investigative agency.

The task force is composed of members of area law enforcement agencies, with an aim of conducting an unbiased investigation.