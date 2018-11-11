JEROME – A high-speed chase that hit speeds of 135 mph ended Sunday when the suspect abandoned his car in Jerome County and fled on foot.
The suspect, who a law enforcement officer said has a handful of outstanding warrants, eluded law officers who converged on the rural area. Officers called off the search after about two hours of hunting for the suspect, who police aren't naming at this time.
Sgt. Dennis Clark of the Jerome Police Department said the man is suspected of committing several crimes, some of them violent in nature, in the Jerome, Twin Falls and Kimberly areas.
The incident began at about 5:45 p.m. when Clark began following a vehicle at 900 South Tiger Drive in Jerome when he saw the driver speeding and run a stop sign.
"When he saw me he took off even faster," Clark said. The suspect led Clark in a circuitous route into the county, and the chase hit top speeds of 135 mph. The suspect left his vehicle, an Infiniti G35, at 680 East 100 North, after he slowed down, missed a turn, hit a ditch and went into some rocks, Clark said.
Traffic was "extremely light," Clark explained for the reason that the pursuit continued at the high rate of speed. Had more cars been on the road, the chase would have been stopped, he said.
It was dark when the search began, and the suspect, wearing all black, lost officers once he got over a hill. A police dog was also called in but it lost the trail of the suspect. Four Jerome County deputies, three Jerome police officers, four Idaho State Police troopers and one Idaho Fish & Game officer assisted, Clark said.
"I will request a warrant for felony eluding and add it to the large number of warrants he already has," Clark said.
