Sushi restaurant and Rosti Xpress join 2nd South Market

2nd South Market is set to open this summer in downtown Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS — Two new tenants have joined the 2nd South Market in downtown Twin Falls.
Poke & Sushi Hut, a division of Family Fresh Sushi, and Jerome’s Rosti Xpress Mexican Food will set up shop at the food hall.
This will be Poke & Sushi Hut’s first location in Idaho. They offer more than 60 options, including handmade poke bowls and sushi, all made fresh daily on-site.
Rosti Xpress specializes in rotisserie chicken, as well as made-to-order Mexican dishes, calzones and breakfast items. They will be expanding from their Jerome location to reach Twin Falls customers.
Other 2nd South Market tenants include Cloverleaf Creamery, Full Steam Espresso, Tap House Beer & Wine bar and The Smokey Bone. Only one tenant spot is still open.
