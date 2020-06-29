Survivors of fatal collision reunite with rescuers 33 years later

Engle, who now lives in Spokane, Washington, asked Robinette if he knew anything about the accident or anyone who might have responded that day.

"Indeed, he did know," she said.

Robinette, who was with the Jerome City Fire Department at the time, said he knew the names of the others — and they "wanted to speak with me," she said. "That's when I began to cry."

One by one, Engle introduced the first responders who reunited Friday — about two dozen in total — to her family and the other survivors' families. She introduced their spouses, children and grandchildren, and told of their accomplishments.

"None of what I just shared would have happened without you," she told the first responders on Friday. "Not only did you rescue us that day, but you gave us the gift of time. Time to finish growing up, to go to school, to get married and have babies, and eventually, to become grandmothers.

"When I called each of you and told you we wanted to meet you, one of you asked me, 'Why now? What made you decide to do this after all this time?'

"My response was, 'To you, it’s just now, but for me, it’s always been there — a story I’ve repeated many times over — and one you’ve been a hero in for the past 33 years.'”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0