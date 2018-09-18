TWIN FALLS — Home building may be on the rise in Twin Falls, but inventory isn’t growing as it did during the last economic boom.
And although the city is prospering economically, residents feel it lacks diverse housing options — including affordable housing.
“It is important that we are part of the solution if we’re not the solution,” City Manager Travis Rothweiler told the City Council on Monday.
According to the National Citizen Survey taken in Twin Falls this year, only 37 percent of residents felt housing options were “good or excellent” — That’s a drop from a 48 percent approval rating two years before. And only 29 percent of residents felt the city had good or excellent affordable quality housing, down from 37 percent two years ago.
The survey included more than 440 responses from a random and anonymous sampling of 1,500 residences. It was conducted by the National Research Center Inc. The survey compared approval ratings to previous years as well as to a benchmark.
“We look at the citizen survey as a place to begin the conversation,” Rothweiler said.
From here, Twin Falls staff will examine areas where the city had lower approval ratings, and will do further research into why residents felt that way.
Here are a few more takeaways from this year’s respondents:
- Twin Falls has an approval rating for public transportation that’s much lower than the benchmark. Only 11 percent of residents felt the city had excellent or good public transportation — down from 16 percent last year.
- The Twin Falls Police Department had an 80 percent approval rating. It’s been steadily increasing since 2009, when only 67 percent of residents were satisfied with police services.
- Snow removal ratings are about the same as two years ago, with 36 percent of residents saying they were good or excellent. The approval rating is still lower than the benchmark.
- Eighty percent of residents said Twin Falls had a good or excellent quality of life.
- The city had a 51 percent approval rating for a vibrant downtown/commercial area. Two years ago, before the Main Avenue reconstruction, only 33 percent of residents were happy with it.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the City Council approved a month-to-month contract with Fritz Wonderlich, who will continue serving as the city attorney until a replacement can be found. The city is moving its attorney services in-house.
“We started working on that transition five years ago,” Wonderlich said.
He believes doing the services in-house will have a better chance of longevity with a future city attorney. At age 65, Wonderlich plans to retire. He’s been Twin Falls’ attorney since 1983, except for a two-year time period when he went strictly into private practice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.