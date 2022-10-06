Survey about four-day school week asks for input from Buhl families

BUHL — As the school board evaluates a switch to a four-day school week, efforts continue to gather input from families affected by the proposed change.

To get as much public input as possible, the school district has asked all parents with children attending Buhl schools to complete a survey about a four-day school week.

buhl School District Board trustees in February initiated a process to look at the potential benefits and challenges associated with the current five-day class schedule versus a four-day schedule.

A public hearing on the option to switch to a four-day school week will be held in mid-November, with the decision to be made at the end of November.

The seven-question survey takes just a few minutes to complete and asks parents and staff to indicate what they see as advantages or disadvantages of a four-day week. There is also a space to include a statement.

Buhl schools mull 4 day week An increasing number of rural school districts have made the switch to a four-day school week.

Reasons listed why a four-day week may be an advantage include improved teacher recruitment and retention, increased opportunities for more professional development for staff, reduced absenteeism for students and staff, more family time and more flexibility in a longer school day.

Drawbacks that have been expressed about a four-day week include a longer school day, child care options and cost for the fifth day, potentially fewer educational contact hours with students, unsupervised students could cause an increase in negative behaviors in the community, students with special needs may experience greater negative impacts and some classified staff members could see a decrease in pay and benefits.